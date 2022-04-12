The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Ukraine Invasion: Marise Payne says Australia is working to verify 'concerning' reports of Russian chemical attack in Mariupol

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
Updated April 12 2022 - 3:41am, first published 3:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia is working to verify "extremely concerning" reports of Russian chemical attacks in Ukraine, the foreign minister says.

Marise Payne says a reported Russian chemical attack would be a 'wholesale breach of international law'. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.