Staff report further assaults at Dhulwa Mental Health Unit

Staff at Dhulwa Mental Health Unit have reported further assaults in the days after it was revealed more than 100 complaints had emerged from the facility in a six-month period, according to the nursing union.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.