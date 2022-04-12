The Canberra Times
Home/Video

Greens will use balance of power to demand dental care for everyone on Medicare

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
April 12 2022 - 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Greens will use any balance of power windfall after May 21 to demand full dental care for everyone under Medicare at a cost of $8 billion per year, paid for by a billionaires tax.

Adam Bandt is facing his first election as leader of the Australian Greens. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal parliamentary bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community was what brought me to journalism initially, and I stayed because the stories kept getting more interesting and more important to people's lives. I've been on the campaign trail with US President Barack Obama, and I've covered Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.