The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Don Aitkin, writer and Canberra academic who led University of Canberra transformation, dies aged 84

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated April 12 2022 - 7:30am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don Aitkin, who has died aged 84. Picture: Dean McNicoll

Don Aitkin, an academic and writer who led a transformation at the University of Canberra and contributed widely to organisations across the capital, has died. He was 84.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.