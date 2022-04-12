The Canberra Times
'Cutting edge' electric garbage truck trialled in ACT

Jasper Lindell
Jasper Lindell
Updated April 12 2022 - 9:43pm, first published 7:30pm
An electric garbage truck is being trialled in Canberra. Picture: Supplied

An electric garbage truck is being trialled on Canberra's streets for the first time, as part of ACT government efforts to move its fleet to zero emissions vehicles.

