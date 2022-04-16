The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Jack French gardening: dwarf fruit trees can be terrific

Jackie French
By Jackie French
April 16 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A dwarf peach. Picture: Shutterstock

Once upon a time when backyards were enormous, their fruit trees could be gigantic too. I've seen orange trees towering over rooftops, pear trees that would let a burglar climb up to a three-storey balcony, and apple trees with trunks as thick as my waist, ie substantial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie French

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.