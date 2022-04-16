Once upon a time when backyards were enormous, their fruit trees could be gigantic too. I've seen orange trees towering over rooftops, pear trees that would let a burglar climb up to a three-storey balcony, and apple trees with trunks as thick as my waist, ie substantial.
Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.
