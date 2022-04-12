The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Why one Matildas winger Hayley Raso credits Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova for her career

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated April 12 2022 - 10:00pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Raso celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the International women's friendly match between the Australia Matildas and the New Zealand at GIO Stadium on April 12. Picture: Getty Images

Matildas goalscorer Hayley Raso took a trip down memory lane in her return to Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.