High Court decision to hear Attorney-General's application for special leave to appeal ACT judgment of Bernard Collaery adjourned

By Toby Vue
Updated April 13 2022 - 7:41am, first published 6:30am
Canberra lawyer Bernard Collaery is set to stand trial over charges related to him allegedly sharing protected information about the Australian Secret Intelligence Service. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

The federal Attorney-General's bid for an appeal to redact more parts of a judgment that ruled for an open trial of Bernard Collaery has been adjourned after three High Court judges questioned the application with one describing the case as being "fragmentation of a criminal proceedings at its worst" on Wednesday.

