Anthony Albanese easily possesses the qualifications and experience to become prime minister. Whether the public is interested in those qualifications is another matter. The popularity of aspirants to become PM is unrelated to their qualifications. Popularity has an intangible quality. You have it or you don't. Albanese is not enormously popular; but he has enough popularity to become prime minister. The polls demonstrate this.
John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.
