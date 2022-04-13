The Canberra Times
Anthony Albanese easily qualifies for PM, but will that be enough for Australian voters at the 2022 election?

John Warhurst
By John Warhurst
April 13 2022 - 7:00pm
Anthony Albanese at a high-energy rally at the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Foundation in Melbourne on Wednesday. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Anthony Albanese easily possesses the qualifications and experience to become prime minister. Whether the public is interested in those qualifications is another matter. The popularity of aspirants to become PM is unrelated to their qualifications. Popularity has an intangible quality. You have it or you don't. Albanese is not enormously popular; but he has enough popularity to become prime minister. The polls demonstrate this.

Canberra Times columnist

John Warhurst is an emeritus professor of political science at the Australian National University and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

