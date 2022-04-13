The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Scott Morrison brushes off criticism over planned Rheem job cuts after visit

Gerard Cockburn
Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Gerard Cockburn, and Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated April 13 2022 - 6:47am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Scott Morrison has brushed off questions about his decision to promote the Coalition's new jobs target at a business poised to shed staff and shift work overseas.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited Viva Energy's refinery on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: James Croucher
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerard Cockburn

Gerard Cockburn

Economics Reporter

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.