The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

With 'low level' speeding commonplace in the ACT, more research is being undertaken to find out why

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated April 13 2022 - 3:10am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver attitudes toward speeding are being surveyed to assist the development of "potential countermeasures". Picture: Peter Brewer

Researchers are using social media as the primary platform to find out why Canberra motorists speed, and where, in a new survey funded by the ACT government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.