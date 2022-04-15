Does Easter make you question your own faith?

If you're anything like me you roll into church twice a year, Christmas and Easter (with maybe a wedding or funeral thrown in for good measure). As much as I love Christmas, Easter is always the observance that gets me thinking about religion and the place it has, or doesn't have, in my life. Do I have faith? In what? The whole idea of the resurrection is, for me, at the very crux of Christianity. If I don't believe in that what do I believe in?