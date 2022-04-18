At home with Emiko Davies: from the canals of Venice to Canberra

Emiko Davies hasn't been back to Canberra for close to three years but today she's in the kitchen of her parents' home in Narrabundah and it's like she never left. Her daughter's Mariu and Luna are in the garden chasing the chickens Mocha and Toffee, there's a batch of sweet bussolai cooling on the kitchen table, photographs of the family adorn the fridge alongside shopping lists and reminders.