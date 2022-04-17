The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Buyer urgency could be fading as luxury homes on the South Coast NSW are passed in at auction

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
April 17 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This Hyams Beach home was set to go to auction in April. Picture: Supplied

There are signs buyer FOMO could be fading on the South Coast, after a pair of high-end homes in the region failed to sell at auction this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.