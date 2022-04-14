The Canberra Times
ACT expects consistent close contact rules across eastern seaboard: Chief Minister Andrew Barr

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated April 14 2022 - 1:10am, first published 12:49am
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr. Picture: Karleen Minney

Changes to close-contact isolation rules for people exposed to COVID-19 are likely to be consistent across the eastern states, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has said.

Local News

