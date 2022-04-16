The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Matildas support backs ACT govt's World Cup snub: Yvette Berry

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 16 2022 - 6:39am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra soccer fans flocked to Canberra Stadium for a chance to meet Matuldas star Sam Kerr. Picture: Getty Images

ACT Sports Minister Yvette Berry says Canberra's support for the Matildas backed their decision to target the Australian national team in preference for next year's Women's World Cup - rather than proving it was an opportunity lost.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.