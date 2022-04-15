Bri Williams says she didn't become a real estate agent to make a profit, she did it to help people. Being on the frontline of the housing crisis, she sees this as one of the biggest issues coming into the 2022 election.
Olivia is a trainee reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
Olivia is a trainee reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.