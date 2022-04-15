The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

How TikTok defines politics for Canberra's Bri Williams ahead of the 2022 federal election

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
April 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACM Pub Test participant Bri Williams. Picture: Karleen Minney

Bri Williams says she didn't become a real estate agent to make a profit, she did it to help people. Being on the frontline of the housing crisis, she sees this as one of the biggest issues coming into the 2022 election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Trainee reporter

Olivia is a trainee reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.