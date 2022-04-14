The Canberra Times
Central Coast man Karawera Te Kaitahi Mangu Rerekura pleads not guilty to alleged Summernats assault

By Lanie Tindale
Updated April 14 2022 - 4:22am, first published 4:20am
A father-of-four accused of a violent bashing at Summernats earlier this year has been refused bail at the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday and will be detained at the Alexander Maconochie Centre.

Summernats crowd on January 8 this year, when the alleged assault occurred (not pictured). Picture: Keegan Carroll
