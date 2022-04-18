The Canberra Times
Canberra's best cellar doors recognised by Gourmet Traveller Wine magazine

Karen Hardy
Karen Hardy
April 18 2022 - 7:30pm
Winemaker Frank van de Loo at Mount Majura Vineyard. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The best of the Canberra District wineries were recognised in last week's Gourmet Traveller Wine best cellar door awards for 2022. Now in it's 11th year, the awards recognise the extra effort wineries make to deliver the best wine experience on site.

