Lanes closed at intersection of Cotter Road and Tuggeranong Parkway after crash

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated April 14 2022 - 7:27am, first published 7:25am
Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cotter Road and Tuggeranong Parkway in Weston on Thursday afternoon.

Paramedics and firefighters are at the scene of the crash.
