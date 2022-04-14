Lanes closed at intersection of Cotter Road and Tuggeranong Parkway after crash

Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cotter Road and Tuggeranong Parkway in Weston on Thursday afternoon.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.