Mitchell drive-through COVID testing clinic closes early due to staff shortfall

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
April 14 2022 - 8:30am
The Mitchell COVID-19 drive-through testing site (file photo). Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

The Mitchell COVID-testing facility has been forced to close early due to staff shortages putting pressure on health services in the lead-up to Easter.

