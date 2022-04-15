The Canberra Times
Federal Election 2022: One member of Scott Morrison's security team remains in hospital after crash

Gerard Cockburn
Sarah Basford Canales
Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Gerard Cockburn, Sarah Basford Canales, and Dan Jervis-Bardy · Updated April 15 2022 - 4:22am, first published 1:00am
Scott Morrison said he "feared for the worst" after the car crash involving members of his security team in Tasmania on Thursday.

Labor MP's Tony Burke and Jason Clare joined opposition leader Anthony Albanese at the Good Friday service at the Monastery of Saint Charbel Lebanese Maronite Order in the Sydney suburb of Punchbowl. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong
