The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Luke Aikins, Andy Farrington in plan mid-air skydiving plane swap

PB
By Peter Brewer
April 18 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daredevils Andy Farrington, right and Luke Aikins during a base jump in Las Vegas, and how the plane swap will happen. Pictures: Supplied

In what must rank as the most dangerous and bizarre aerial stunt ever performed, two pilots will fly their aircraft to a predetermined height together, jump out of their planes and leave them unmanned, then attempt to parachute into each other's aircraft on the way down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.