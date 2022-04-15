The Canberra Times
Labor promises a federal ICAC by the end of 2022

Harley Dennett
Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Harley Dennett, and Dan Jervis-Bardy
April 15 2022 - 12:30pm
Federal Labor will capitalise on the Morrison government's failure to deliver on its promise of a federal anti-corruption watchdog in the last three years by promising to deliver one by the end of 2022 if it wins the election.

Anthony Albanese says an anti-corruption watchdog would one of his first priorities. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong
