ACT Policing search for thieves after cars stolen in Harrison

Hannah Neale
Hannah Neale
Updated April 16 2022 - 12:13am, first published 12:00am
Police have arrested one man and is searching for two other offenders after three cars were allegedly stolen from a residence in Harrison on Saturday morning.

ACT Policing are seeking witnesses and CCTV footage. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong
