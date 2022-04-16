The Canberra Times
ACT Policing fines Giralang man speeding 87km/h over limit

Hannah Neale
Hannah Neale
Updated April 16 2022 - 1:03am, first published 1:00am
A 25-year-old Giralang man was caught speeding at 147km/h on Baldwin Drive, Kaleen on Good Friday, exceeding limit by 87km/h.

Double demerits apply for the remainder of the Easter weekend.
