Canberrans should soak up Easter sunshine before weather cools

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated April 16 2022 - 8:04pm, first published 7:30pm
Winter coats can remain in the closet for a bit longer, as Canberrans are expected to enjoy relatively warm weather before turning heaters back on come Anzac Day.

Canberrans enjoying the sun at the National Carillon on Saturday. Picture: Karleen Minney
