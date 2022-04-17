The Canberra Times
The missing discussion point in the election campaign

Nicholas Stuart
By Nicholas Stuart
April 17 2022 - 7:30pm
People take part in the climate action rally in Wollongong in 2019. Picture: Adam McLean.

This election is probably our last chance to make a difference on the single issue that is more vital than any other for our future: climate change. After three years of disaster erupting from cataclysm as diverse as all-consuming bushfires to flooding rains, there can be no moment when the way we are affecting nature is more apparent than the present. Nevertheless, as far as the major parties are concerned, this critical issue has been airbrushed into the background.

