The missing discussion point in the election campaign

This election is probably our last chance to make a difference on the single issue that is more vital than any other for our future: climate change. After three years of disaster erupting from cataclysm as diverse as all-consuming bushfires to flooding rains, there can be no moment when the way we are affecting nature is more apparent than the present. Nevertheless, as far as the major parties are concerned, this critical issue has been airbrushed into the background.

