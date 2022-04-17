The Canberra Times
Easter festivities a hit as Canberrans soak up warm weather

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated April 17 2022 - 7:15am, first published 6:30am
Canberrans celebrate Easter in Haig park. Picture: Karleen Minney

Braddon's Haig Park markets were host to dozens of excited families on Easter Sunday, with kid-friendly activities and clear skies drawing a larger turnout than anticipated.

