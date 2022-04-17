The Canberra Times

Ruston has 'big heart' to take on health

Finn McHugh
Harley Dennett
By Finn McHugh, and Harley Dennett
April 17 2022
Anne Ruston has been announced as the Coalition's next health minister if it wins government, the Prime Minister has confirmed while visiting Western Sydney to make an announcement of additional diabetes subsidies.

Scott Morrison has continued campaigning on Easter Sunday with a health funding announcement and confirming his pick for health minister. Picture: AAP
