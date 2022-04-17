The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Man to face ACT Magistrates Court charged with manslaughter after death of woman in Canberra during Easter 2022

Steve Evans
TV
By Steve Evans, and Toby Vue
Updated April 18 2022 - 1:40am, first published April 17 2022 - 11:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Monash man will face the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday morning charged with manslaughter after the death of a Melba woman during the Easter weekend.

Detective Acting Inspector John Callaghan outside the city police station on Monday morning when he spoke to the media about the incident. Picture: Karleen Minney
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.