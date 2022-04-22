April 26: At 6pm, award-winning author Anita Heiss will be in conversation with Ann McGrath on Heiss's new book, Am I Black Enough for You? 10 Years On, in which she gives a first-hand account of her experiences as a woman with a Wiradyuri mother and Austrian father. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.