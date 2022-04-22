The Canberra Times

Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from April 23, 2022

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
April 22 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

April 26: At 6pm, award-winning author Anita Heiss will be in conversation with Ann McGrath on Heiss's new book, Am I Black Enough for You? 10 Years On, in which she gives a first-hand account of her experiences as a woman with a Wiradyuri mother and Austrian father. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events

Toby Walsh's new book.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.