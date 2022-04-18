The Canberra Times
Canberra's Jess Cameron plans on lifting more than 4000kg to break Guinness World Record and raise money for Integra Service Dogs Australia

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
April 18 2022 - 7:30pm
Jess Cameron wants to break the current world record of lifting 4009.57kg in a minute. Picture: Karleen Minney

Meet Jess Cameron - the Canberran who plans on lifting more than 4000 kilograms in one minute.

