More than 17.2 million Australians will be enrolled for the upcoming 2022 federal election. More than 700,000 voters enrolled in the last week, most of whom will be voting for the first time ahead of the federal election in May.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
