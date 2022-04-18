The Canberra Times
Electoral roll closes as first-time voters gear up to go to the polls

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated April 19 2022 - 6:03am, first published April 18 2022 - 7:30pm
More than 17.2 million Australians will be enrolled for the upcoming 2022 federal election. More than 700,000 voters enrolled in the last week, most of whom will be voting for the first time ahead of the federal election in May.

As the electoral roll closes, first-time voters such as ANU student Ellie Zillfleisch are excited to get to have their say. Picture: Karleen Minney
