ACT COVID household isolation rule changes expected later this week

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated April 19 2022 - 2:55am, first published 2:50am
Any changes to household isolation rules in the ACT are expected to be announced this week, as conversations continue between states on the eastern seaboard around a relaxation of the rules.

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said an announcement regarding household isolation rules was expected later this week. Picture: Keegan Carroll
