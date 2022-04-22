The Canberra Times
An Anzac biscuit recipe endorsed by the Department of Veterans' Affairs

Karen Hardy
Karen Hardy
April 22 2022 - 7:30pm
We should be cooking Anzac biscuits all year round. Picture: Shutterstock

Do you like yours chewy or crunchy? That's the big question as we approach Anzac Day. Yes, I'm talking about biscuits. Something rather frivolous before I might diverge into another discussion about the celebration, if that's what it is, of Anzac Day.

Local News

