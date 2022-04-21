The Canberra Times
Instead of clamouring for independents, try joining a party

By Letters to the Editor
April 21 2022 - 7:30pm
Independent ACT candidate for the Senate Kim Rubenstein. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

There seems to be a strong interest in independents running in this year's federal election. One reason is disillusionment with political parties. Well, with membership of parties at an all-time low, my response is join a political party and push for good policy. There are many problems with independents. First, unless they hold the balance of power it is a wasted vote. Second, the policies of independents are personal policies. A major political party with an active and informed membership is the perfect forum for the development of good policy ideas. One has to ask what is the basis of a single independent's policy platform?

