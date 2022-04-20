Decades of inertia and bitter partisan politics have revealed an inescapable truth - the Federal Parliament is incapable of dealing with the complex issues and diverse interests involved in delivering action on the climate crisis. This cries out for a new process of stakeholder engagement to negotiate an emissions-reduction settlement that can then be put back to Parliament to fine tune and implement. A Climate Compact is the intervention we need to break Australia's climate policy impasse.
