Australia needs a Climate Compact to break its climate policy impasse

By Kim Rubenstein
April 20 2022 - 7:30pm
Law professor Kim Rubenstein is running for the Senate in the ACT as an independent. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Decades of inertia and bitter partisan politics have revealed an inescapable truth - the Federal Parliament is incapable of dealing with the complex issues and diverse interests involved in delivering action on the climate crisis. This cries out for a new process of stakeholder engagement to negotiate an emissions-reduction settlement that can then be put back to Parliament to fine tune and implement. A Climate Compact is the intervention we need to break Australia's climate policy impasse.

