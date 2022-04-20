The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Where Canberra first home buyers can secure a house under the new home guarantee scheme threshold for the ACT

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
April 20 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's still slim pickings for first home buyers looking to secure a house under the federal home guarantee scheme. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Despite the federal government's move to increase the price thresholds for its home guarantee scheme, Canberra buyers are still left with only a handful of suburbs to purchase a house in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.