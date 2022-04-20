It was once Fortress Manuka. While the GWS Giants have struggled there in recent years, returning Manuka Oval to that status would not only help resurrect their AFL season, but be a boost for their embattled coach Leon Cameron.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
