Bandt stands out among a lacklustre leadership field

John Warhurst
John Warhurst
April 20 2022 - 7:25pm
Greens leader Adam Bandt addresses the National Press Club on April 13. Picture: AAP

Last week I concluded that Adam Bandt, the Greens leader, has been the most impressive of the leaders on display during this election campaign.

