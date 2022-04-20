The Canberra Times
So much fun in Parliamentary Triangle

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated April 20 2022 - 7:11am, first published 5:58am
The Treasury building overlooking the Tuff Nutterz course. Gold. Picture: Supplied

There is something insanely satisfying about seeing the crazy, colourful Tuff Nutterz inflatable course hard up against the utter no-nonsense architectural sobriety of the Treasury building in the Parliamentary Triangle.

