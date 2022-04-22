The Canberra Times
We can't blame Solomons for turning away from us

April 22 2022 - 7:30pm
An Australian Army Reservist plays with villagers in Solomon Islands during an Australian peacekeeping deployment in 2010. Picture: Sylvia Liber

In the darkest months of 1942, US and Australian naval and land forces fought bitter and costly battles to prevent Japanese incursions into the Solomon Islands which would have cut our trans-Pacific supply lines and strategic interests in the SW Pacific. Now, 80 years later, we have been diplomatically humiliated by the ease with which China has supplanted Australia as the major player in this key region.

