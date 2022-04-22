We can't blame Solomons for turning away from us

In the darkest months of 1942, US and Australian naval and land forces fought bitter and costly battles to prevent Japanese incursions into the Solomon Islands which would have cut our trans-Pacific supply lines and strategic interests in the SW Pacific. Now, 80 years later, we have been diplomatically humiliated by the ease with which China has supplanted Australia as the major player in this key region.
