Insurer roadblocks force cancellation of pill testing at Groovin' the Moo Canberra festival

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated April 20 2022 - 11:37am, first published 10:30am
Groovin The Moo 2019. Picture: Jamila Toderas

Pill Testing Australia has been forced to pull their services from Groovin' The Moo's Canberra music festival at the last minute, after being unable to secure insurance.

