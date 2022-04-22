The Canberra Times

Split is the perfect place to settle in for a coastal Croatian holiday

Michael Turtle
By Michael Turtle
April 22 2022 - 7:00pm
Ferries regularly travel between Split and several small islands off the Croatian coast.

If Dubrovnik is the "Jewel of the Adriatic", Split is its gold. Just as valuable, but more accessible and malleable, Split may not seem as dazzling at first, but it doesn't take long to realise there's plenty of treasure to uncover.

