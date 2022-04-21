The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Quarantine rule for ACT close contacts to be dropped next week

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated April 21 2022 - 3:45am, first published 3:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Household contacts of COVID-19 cases in the ACT will no longer have to quarantine from mid next week, after the territory's government confirmed it would follow the lead of neighbouring states.

ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.