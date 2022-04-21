The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022
Watch

Anthony Albanese says PM 'gone missing' over Solomon Islands, federal ICAC

Sarah Basford Canales
Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Sarah Basford Canales, and Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated April 21 2022 - 3:24am, first published 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has described Scott Morrison as a prime minister who has "gone missing" between elections, pointing to Solomon Islands' recent security pact signing with China and a failed promise to introduce an anti-corruption body.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese kick starts his election campaign in Launceston on Monday. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.