David Pocock to run for ACT Senate with Clare Doube, renounces Zimbabwean South African citizenships

By Karen Barlow
April 21 2022 - 2:01pm
Clare Doube and David Pocock: Picture: Supplied

In a last-minute finalisation of his campaign, independent ACT Senate candidate David Pocock has announced a running mate in Canberra's 'Voices of' movement co-founder Clare Doube and formally renounced both the Zimbabwean and South African citizenships he got from his complicated birth story.

