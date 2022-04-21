A former CSIRO executive deceived the federal government agency for years in order to obtain more than $322,000 worth of personal items, including a jet ski and expensive cars, exhibiting what a prosecutor has called "extreme fraudulent behaviour".
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.