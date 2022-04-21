A static pill testing venue in the city is expected to open in the coming weeks, despite the organisation being forced to pull their services from Groovin' The Moo music festival days before the event.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
