Pill Testing Australia fixed site trial to go ahead in Canberra CBD

Hannah Neale
Hannah Neale
Updated April 21 2022 - 4:13am, first published 4:10am
Head of the medical team for Pill Testing Australia Dr David Caldicott holds a bag of fake drugs in 2019. Photo: Dion Georgopoulos

A static pill testing venue in the city is expected to open in the coming weeks, despite the organisation being forced to pull their services from Groovin' The Moo music festival days before the event.

